Sports roundup: Highlanders beat Wayne Valley, 12-5

Christian Martinez doubled twice and scored a run; Colby Scott singled, walked, drove in three runs and scored once; Sean Conklin singled and drove in two runs; and Charlie Kling was 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs to lift the West Milford High School baseball team to a 12-5, five-inning victory over Wayne Valley at home Thursday, April 10.

Chris Timmins added two singles and a run; Chase Tyburczy drove in two runs; Kyle Schwarzlow singled in a run and scored; and Brayden Primavera singled and scored twice to aid the decision.

The Highlanders (4-2) were set to play at West Orange at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 17 before playing host to Jefferson at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Softball

Cassy Rubinsky went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs; Rylie Quazza was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run; Emma Carson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run; and Kaitlyn Clarke singled twice with two RBI to pace West Milford to a 10-1 victory over Wayne Hills there Wednesday, April 9.

Clarke scattered six hits and five walks while striking out four to earn the decision in the circle.

The Highlanders (3-2) were scheduled to play host to Wayne Valley at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 15.

Boys lacrosse

Vincent D’Andrea scored four times and Jake Kelshaw and Ryan Czeczuga each totaled two goals and an assist, but the Highlanders were edged, 10-8, by Delaware Valley at home Friday afternoon, April 11.

D’Andrea now has 15 goals and two assists to lead West Milford (2-2) in scoring.

West Milford will play at Wayne Hills at 4:30 p.m. April 19.

Girls lacrosse

Adison Arciniega (three goals, two assists), Lily Kreutzer (two goals), Vivian Sirnik (one goal, two assists) and Sarah Benowitz (one goal) led West Milford, which dropped a 16-7 decision to Rutherford there April 10.

Arciniega (11 goals, four assists) and Benowitz (10 goals, four assists) continue to lead the Highlanders in scoring.

West Milford (1-4) was to play host to Fair Lawn at 4:30 p.m. April 17 before playing at Kittatinny at noon Monday, April 21.

Boys volleyball

West Milford was edged by Cliffside Park, 25-20, 25-18, at home April 10 to fall to 0-4 this spring.

The Highlanders were led by Jack Fleming (five digs, two kills, one assist, one ace), Ognjen Ljusic (four digs, three kills), Andrew Nowicki (four kills, one block, one dig, one ace), Kevin Docwra (six digs, one assist), Anthony Pham (six digs, four kills), Andrew Spagnuolo (three assists, two kills, one block), Tyrese Martin (one dig) and Grayson VanDerStad (three assists, two digs, two kills, one ace, one block).

West Milford was set to travel to Passaic Tech at 4 p.m. April 17 and to Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 22.