Strauch leads Jefferson past High Point in softball

Jefferson pitcher Kailey Strauch pitched for 7 innings and struck out three in the Falcon’s 7-6 win over the High Point Wildcats on Thursday, April 9, at Jefferson Township High School.

Kylie Plunkett, Lily Millikin, Maya Weber, Tatiana Martinez and Mikayla Fisher scored runs for Jefferson (6-1).

Grace Meyers and Victoria Meyers shared time on the pitching mound for High Point. Grace Meyers pitched for 4 innings producing 6 strikeouts. Daphne Mathews, Karli Matthews, Grace Meyers and Emma Palomo scored runs for High Point (2-1).