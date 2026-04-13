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Strauch leads Jefferson past High Point in softball

Oak Ridge. Kailey Strauch tossed a complete game and Jefferson’s offense spread the scoring as the Falcons edged High Point, 7-6, in a tight matchup.

Oak Ridge /
| 13 Apr 2026 | 12:26
    <b>Jefferson pitcher Kailey Strauch pitched for 7 innings, striking out three.</b>
    Jefferson pitcher Kailey Strauch pitched for 7 innings, striking out three. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )
    <b>High Point batter Abby Macfie swings at the incoming ball. Macfie drove in one run.</b>
    High Point batter Abby Macfie swings at the incoming ball. Macfie drove in one run. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )
    <b>High Point base runner Emma Palomo slides safely into second base beating the tag by Jefferson infielder Kylie Plunkett.</b>
    High Point base runner Emma Palomo slides safely into second base beating the tag by Jefferson infielder Kylie Plunkett. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    <b>High Point batter Journey Lain connects with the ball in the second inning.</b>
    High Point batter Journey Lain connects with the ball in the second inning. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    <b>Jefferson infielder Kylie Plunkett in the midst of a throw towards first base.</b>
    Jefferson infielder Kylie Plunkett in the midst of a throw towards first base. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    <b>Jefferson batter Maya Weber swings the bat. Weber scored 2 runs.</b>
    Jefferson batter Maya Weber swings the bat. Weber scored 2 runs. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    <b>High Point pitcher Grace Meyers threw for 4 innings, striking out six. </b>
    High Point pitcher Grace Meyers threw for 4 innings, striking out six. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )

Jefferson pitcher Kailey Strauch pitched for 7 innings and struck out three in the Falcon’s 7-6 win over the High Point Wildcats on Thursday, April 9, at Jefferson Township High School.

Kylie Plunkett, Lily Millikin, Maya Weber, Tatiana Martinez and Mikayla Fisher scored runs for Jefferson (6-1).

Grace Meyers and Victoria Meyers shared time on the pitching mound for High Point. Grace Meyers pitched for 4 innings producing 6 strikeouts. Daphne Mathews, Karli Matthews, Grace Meyers and Emma Palomo scored runs for High Point (2-1).