Team captains extension of coaching staff

The West Milford High School boys basketball team appears to be hitting its stride, and one reason is the contributions of the three senior captains, Nash Appell, Hunter Swartz and Connor Vogt.

“I chose these student athletes because they showed dedication to the program,’’ head coach Mac Morando said. “They were an extension of the coaching staff and were people the other players on the team respected.’’

Each captain also has improved his skills on the court.

“Nash has improved his communication skills,’’ Morando said. “He’s very smart and demanding of his teammates, they respect him. He has improved his ability to deliver his messages.

“Nash is one of our best defenders; he usually guards the best player on the other team regardless of what position they play.

“Hunter has always been able to help all the other players on the team understand what we are trying to do on both ends of the court. He is someone that stays locked into the game, supports his teammates and anticipates what can happen next.

“Hunter’s shot has improved as well; he will knock down the open three for us.

“Connor has a great personality and has found himself over the past few games. He has become confident with his role and knows exactly how he can contribute to the team.

“He is moving better than we’ve seen him move over the past four years. His defense and rebounding for us is huge.’’

The ways in which the captains help their teammates has impressed the coaching staff.

“Nash, Connor and Hunter all support the growth of the younger players on the team,’’ Morando said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a sophomore who plays JV or a varsity contributor, they take the time to help them out and explain what to do in each situation.

“Basketball is very dynamic so having them be that extra help for us is huge.’’

The team has an overall record of 11-12 and is 6-3 in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

The Highlanders are scheduled to host Vernon at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12.

“Ogi Ljusic, Dean Deaver and Tyler Liguori have been big contributors this season as well,’’ the coach said. “Tyler is our point guard and runs the show for us. He breaks the presses that we face and sets up everything on the offensive end. His defense has really improved as well.

“Dean and Ogi do most of our scoring. Dean can shoot the ball from anywhere and is instant offense. Ogi’s mid-range game is highly effective, and he is someone we rely on to grab boards for us.’’