Team places third in division

The West Milford High School boys basketball team finished its season with a 15-13 record and in third place in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

Its record against division opponents was 7-3.

The team was led by four senior captains: Dean Deaver, Tyler Liguori, Ogi Ljusic and Cole Stillman.

“I chose these athletes because they’ve shown an amount of dedication that has set a new standard for the program,’’ head coach Mac Morando said.

“Their devotion to this team over their four years as student athletes has lifted our program up and brought an excitement to be a West Milford Highlander.’’

Each of the captains made his presence felt on the court.

“All four of my captains are averaging double digits in points,’’ Morando said. “Ogi is averaging 14.1 points per games and 7.9 rebounds. Dean is averaging 14.1 points per game and four rebounds. Tyler is averaging 11.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.2 steals. Cole is averaging 10.6 points per game and 4.3 rebounds.’’

The coach pointed to areas in which each captain improved as a player.

“Cole’s energy is something we feed off of,’’ he said. “He demands a lot from his teammates and they have a lot of respect for him.

“Ogi has become our vocal leader. His voice is one that we can count on day in and day out at practice and games. He raises our level of communication as a team.

“Tyler is someone that allows our team to function. He sets everything up and it would be extremely difficult for us to be successful without him and all the things he does.

“Dean has been so bought in for his entire time at West Milford. He is one of the hardest-working players when it comes to his skills and his body. He has a deep love for the game that is infectious to the underclassman.’’

In the classroom

The four captains also have earned academic honors.

Tyler is a High Honor Role student with a 3.95 grade point average (GPA). He is a member of the Interact Club, Varsity Club, Highlander Leadership Program and Business Explorations Club.

Ogi has a 3.88 GPA and is in the Business Explorations club and Varsity Club.

Cole has a 3.84 GPA and a High Honor Roll student. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club and Varsity Club.

Dean has a 3.76 GPA and is in the National Honor Society, Highlander Leadership Program, Varsity Club, Math Honor Society and Science Honor Society.

The coaching staff is proud of the positive interactions between the captains and their teammates.

“Every day at practice, my captains set and uphold the standard that is needed for our team to be successful,’’ Morando said. “If players are struggling to understand something, they take the time to explain it to them which helps the coaching staff as well.

“Their years of experience in the program gives them opportunities to share what they have learned.’’

In the playoffs

The Highlanders, seeded ninth, won their first-round game in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament against Ramsey, 57-43, on Feb. 27.

They lost to Pascack Valley, 77-44, in the quarterfinal round Monday, March 3.

Several players helped propel West Milford toward the playoffs.

“Jonas Paulino is our wild card,’’ Morando said before the tournament began. “He brings energy and shot making and isn’t afraid to take the big shot.

“John Del Vecchio can score in bunches. He can be a handful in the open court and isn’t shy about mixing it up. He is a very tough and gritty player.

“Landon MacKenzie is someone that joined as a senior and has continued to learn and get better from the beginning of the year and now has earned significant minutes.

“Alex Naoum has taken on a role as our bench leader. He demands his teammates to be locked in and bring energy for the guys playing. During his minutes on the court he does the exact same thing.’’