The Raiders softball team recently won the West Milford Over 40 Softball League Championship.

The Raiders beat the competition, the Financial Principles team (sponsored by the company of the same name) in an exciting finale by winning the best of three series — two wins to one loss.

“Steady” Andy Glueck hit a walk off grand slam to clinch the win! Joe Nevin, the team captain, played pitcher. Other players include Ron Sudol, Tom Keough, Matt Keough, Doug Falone, Billy Fuller, Eddie Justin, Tom Trapasso, John Fincke, Paul Tamburro, Sean Aronsen, Eric Bezares, Joe Nigro, Glen Falone, George Fantry and John Bursta.

Congratulations to the team on a great season!