Tri-op team beats Lakeland, 12-3

Jake Prunty collected six goals and two assists; Cormac Gibbons scored twice; and Braydon Sisco totaled a goal and six assists to fuel the Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op team to a 12-3 victory over Lakeland on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Ice Vault in Wayne.

KJS United (3-1) also received a goal and an assist from Eddy Brown, single goals from Ryan Saletto and Michael Pandiscia, and three assists from Cody Sutton. Goalie Brian Sisti made 25 stops in net.

KJS will play Chatham at 4:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm and Wayne Hills at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Ice Vault.

- Chris Orlando