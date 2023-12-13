Trio helps bring SUNY Orange to volleyball semifinals

Sisters Jeanine, Jena and Julia Sorrentino of Greenwood Lake recently helped lead SUNY Orange women’s volleyball team to the Region XV tournament semifinals before their season came to an end with a loss to top seed Monroe Bronx.

As the only trio of sisters participating on a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) team in the nation, the freshmen, who played locally at Chester Academy, contributed to an 11-10 regular season record for the Colts. The team also reached the championship match of the Mid-Hudson Conference but were defeated by nationally ranked Dutchess Community College, 3-0.

Each of the three sisters found the court in all 21 matches and played in 72 or more of the team’s 79 total sets. Each had their different playing style to help contribute to the team.

Outside hitter Jeanine ranked third on the team with 100 kills, averaging 1.27 kills per set. She was fourth on the team in both digs (with 143) and service aces (46). She averaged 1.9 points per set with a total of 150 points, making her the third highest scorer on the team. She also recorded seven total assists.

Jena, also an outside hitter, became a valuable contributor off the bench for the Colts. She had 30 kills for the season with five assists, eight service aces, 57 digs, and 40 points as an all-around team contributor.

Julia, a setter, tied for first on the team with 203 assists for an average of 2.57 assists per set. She ranked among the top 100 players nationally in assists per set as well as total assists, listing 87th in assists per set and 78th in total assists. She finished the year with 52.5 total points.

The Sorrentino sisters are very familiar with SUNY Orange, having followed in the footsteps of their mother, Angela, as a Colt athlete.

Angela attended SUNY Orange, where she was a three-sport athlete: softball, soccer and basketball.