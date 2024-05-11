UPDATED: Girls lacrosse team wins PCT title

The West Milford High School girls lacrosse team beat DePaul Catholic, 10-9, in the final round of the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday, May 11.

The boys lacrosse team also played in the final round, losing to Wayne Valley, 11-5.

Both games were played at Wayne Valley High School.

During the girls’ semifinal game against Wayne Hills on Wednesday, May 8, Paige Fava scored her 150th goal and Kailey Maskerines scored her 200th point. The Highlanders won, 13-3.

The boys team defeated Lakeland, 11-4, in the semifinal round May 8.