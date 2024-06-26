Volleyball team compiles 11-8 record

Through hard work, dedication and team unity, the West Milford High School boys volleyball team was a winner this season.

The Highlanders posted an overall record of 11-8.

Several matches stand out to head coach Jason D’es Verney.

“First, it would be the early-season tournaments,’’ he said. “These are generally attended to get a gauge on your team’s potential and it allows the opportunity to get a peek at some of your competition in the county and division. These matches give the players a chance to develop their on-court chemistry and it serves as a great team-bonding experience.

“Secondly, it has to be any time we are in a high-stakes match and it turns into a come-from-behind win for us. There is an intensity that you can feel on the court and usually the energy in the stands from the fans is electric. Examples would be our matches with Bergen Tech, which went three sets, and our first-round match of the NJSIAA tournament against Nutley, where we won in two sets.’’

D’es Verney is proud of how the players improved as the season progressed.

“Each athlete undergoes a transformation in every season, whether they become more comfortable with their skills or in their role on the team,’’ he said. “Sometimes it’s the evolution of a player making their way back to competitive game play after an injury. There are so many examples of this with this team and in every season.

“I think one of the most rewarding transformations that we can witness is when a student athlete comes to try out for the team as a first-time volleyball player, especially in their senior year. Learning the game, the skills and trying to fit in with a group of guys who have been playing together for several years already.

“This season we had one player to fit this description, Will Stillman. Not only did he learn the game, he was accepted by his peers on the team, excelled at several skills and was able to contribute in several matches with recorded statistics: four kills, nine digs, two assists, one ace in his senior season.’’

The three captains lived up to their responsibilities and beyond.

“Jayden Huber, Andre Christ and Kyle Arciniega for this season excelled in their roles, as they were the go-to teammates for organized activities and team communication,’’ the coach said.

“There were two other players who also stepped up and showed their leadership skills: Aiden Rosenberg and Mike Paulison, both seniors. Their additional voices help to reinforce directions for game play or drills execution, and they helped to hold other players accountable for their actions like making sure players pitched in to put up or take down the net equipment.’’

The Highlanders had a 5-4 record in the tough Big North Conference Independence Division.

After defeating Nutley, 2-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament, they were defeated by third-seeded Ramapo, 2-0, in the quarterfinal round.

The team faces challenges in the 2025 season.

“We will be graduating seven seniors this year and we have no junior players on our roster,’’ D’es Verney said. “We also don’t have a freshman team. Our freshmen have been playing at the junior varsity level and they have been learning the game the hard way by playing tougher, older completion.

“I would like to think this is an opportunity which will pay off as an advantage for us as these athletes become juniors and seniors. I am looking forward to their continued development and how they will make a name for themselves in the record books.’’