West Milford beats Lakeland

West Milford defeated Lakeland, 20-13, at home Saturday, Oct. 5, boosting its record to 5-1.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Highlanders made touchdowns in each of the next three quarters. The Lancers (3-3) scored twice in the second half.

No statistics were available for West Milford.

Lakeland quarterback Collin Sabric made one touchdown and Cameron Chapman made the other. Roland Theriault kicked one extra point.

Sabric completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for a total of 118 yards, and he rushed for 55 yards.

West Milford will play at Nutley at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Jefferson loses

Newton (3-2) shut out Jefferson, 41-0, there Oct. 4.

Nick Kurilko made three touchdowns for the Braves; Evan Cotter made two; and Reid Corino added another. Corino also scored a safety.

Braxton Guerra kicked two extra points and Kurilko kicked one.

No other statistics were available.

The Falcons have won only one game this season.

Jefferson will play at Hanover Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.