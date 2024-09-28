West Milford beats Mahwah

West Milford defeated Mahwah, 34-13, at home Friday, Sept. 27.

No statistics were available for the game.

The only loss for the Highlanders (4-1) this season was to Passaic Valley, 21-7, there Sept. 20.

Mahwah has won two games and lost three.

West Milford will play Lakeland (3-2) at home at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Jefferson wins

Jefferson won its first game this season against Whippany Park, 27-12, there Sept. 27.

Jason Post made two touchdowns for the Falcons (1-4) and Christopher Connolly and Steven Cruz each scored one. All four were on passes from quarterback Connor Consiglio.

Connolly made two extra points on a pass from Consiglio and Jack Reed kicked one extra point.

Consiglio completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for a total of 373 yards in the game.

Jefferson will play Newton (2-2) at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.