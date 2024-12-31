West Milford beats Pequannock

Amanda O’Brien totaled 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks; Laurel Space collected 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine steals and three assists; and Sarah Benowitz added 12 points and two assists to power the West Milford High School girls basketball team to a 55-32 victory over Pequannock in the consolation game of the Blue and Gold Tournament there Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28.

West Milford held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, then outscored Pequannock, 29-12, in the middle periods to take control of the contest.

The Highlanders were defeated by Mendham, 57-52, in the first round of the tournament Friday, Dec. 27.

O’Brien again led the way with a 16-point, 14-rebound effort. Space added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Adison Arciniega had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists.

West Milford (3-1) will play at DePaul at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Ognjen Ljusic scored a game-high 21 points, but West Milford was edged by Montville, 69-63, in the championship game of the Blue and Gold Tournament on Dec. 28 in Pequannock.

West Milford trailed by just one point, 49-48, before being outscored, 20-15, in the final quarter. Dean Deaver and Tyler Liguori each added 12 points, and Cole Stillman dropped in 11 points for the Highlanders.

In the first round of the tournament Dec. 27, West Milford defeated Jefferson, 61-56, behind a game-high 20 points from Deaver and 17 points from Ljusic. Stillman added 11 points and John DelVecchio had seven points.

West Milford (2-2) is scheduled to play host to DePaul at 1 p.m. Jan. 4.

Ice hockey

Joe Barroquerio scored four goals, Timmy Riche also scored and Kyle Gregory added three assists to pace West Milford to a 5-3 victory over Tenafly in the Ice Vault Classic on Dec. 27 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

Matt Montena anchored the defense with a 25-save effort.

With his three assists, Gregory, a senior forward, surpassed the 100-point plateau for his career.

West Milford bowed to West Essex, 10-4, in the Winter Classic on Dec. 28 at the outdoor Englewood Field Club.

Gregory led the way with three goals and an assist, and Barroquerio added a goal and an assist in the loss. Gregory now has nine goals and 19 assists this winter.

The Highlanders (3-6-1) are scheduled to play Mahwah at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at the Ice Vault Arena.

Bowling

Kyle Frommelt rolled a high series of 505 and Colton Hardison had a high series of 489 and a high game of 192 to steer West Milford to a 5-2 victory over Wayne Hills on Dec. 19 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.

Other contributors included Jaden Foster (472 high series), Glen Dawson (260 high series) and Ezekiel Pena (101 high series).

The Highlanders (2-2) will meet St. Joseph of Montvale at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Holiday Bowl.