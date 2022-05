West Milford boys’ volleyball team won their last game of the season against Passaic High School on May 13, a home game at the school gym. The team won 2-0, ending the season with a record of 8-12.

The event doubled as a celebration of the seniors on the team who will be leaving this year: Chris Albar and Tim Butcher, as well as team captains Josh Calderone, Thomas Dinzik and Wyatt Bott.

The school’s varsity and junior varsity teams are coached by Maritza Melendez and Jason DesVerney.