West Milford esports team earns status as official school sport

The West Milford High School esports team has reached a significant milestone, officially transitioning from a student-run club to a recognized Division-level school sport.

Under the leadership of coach Thomas Santoro and senior captain Jack Fleming, the Highlanders have developed a structured competitive program that continues to gain recognition throughout New Jersey.

Competing in games such as Overwatch and Mario Kart, the team has grown steadily since its beginnings as a small student club during the 2022-23 school year.

Team members quickly established themselves as contenders, dominating junior varsity competition and laying the foundation for future success. The following season, the Highlanders advanced to varsity competition and earned a berth in the state esports championship.

As founding members graduated, a new generation of players stepped into leadership roles. Fleming, along with Alexander Schmelz and Ian Jorgensen, helped guide the program through a rebuilding season in 2024-25 while continuing to compete against some of the state’s more established programs.

The team’s growth accelerated during the 2025-26 school year after receiving official recognition and access to a dedicated esports laboratory.

This season’s roster included Fleming, Jorgensen, James Wehnert, Schmelz, Masin Viscuso and Alexander Struble. The Highlanders recorded several key victories and nearly defeated one of New Jersey’s top esports programs.

Fleming also received individual recognition as a Garden State Esports All-Star, earning a place among the top 12 Overwatch players in the state.

Reflecting on the program’s development, Fleming expressed optimism about its future.

“We wish the best of luck to those who will carry on the legacy we built and hope for the success of not just the program, but every individual who becomes a part of it,” he said.

The achievement marks a new chapter for athletics at West Milford High School and reflects the continued growth of esports as a competitive activity in schools across the country.