West Milford falls to Nutley

West Milford (5-2) lost its second game of the season to Nutley, 18-15, on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Jaylyn Caraballo made two touchdowns in the second quarter for Raiders (4-3) on passes from quarterback Brady King.
Highlanders quarterback Aydin Deane scored in the fourth quarter and Braden Amundson kicked an extra point.
Mark Shinasi then made a touchdown on a 30-yard interception return and Marcus Morgan scored two extra points on a pass from Deane, bringing the score to 15-12.
Jordan Small made a final touchdown for Nutley on a 73-yard pass from King to win the game.
King completed five of 11 pass attempts for a total of 184 yards.
Deane completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for a total of 84 yards.
West Milford will play Sparta (5-1) at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Jefferson loses
Jefferson fell to Hanover Park, 42-7, there Thursday, Oct. 10.
Joey Borrello made two touchdowns for Hanover Park (6-0) and Joey Tantawi, Luke Morgese, Joey Filippone and Dante Rosato each added one. Ryan Galioto kicked six extra points.
Jason Post scored the only touchdown for the Falcons (1-6) on a pass from Connor Consiglio. Jack Reed kicked the extra point.
Consiglio completed 17 of 37 pass attempts for a total of 176 yards.
Borrello completed all seven of his pass attempts for a total of 124 yards. He also rushed for 83 yards.
Jefferson will play Dover (2-5) at home at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.