West Milford falls to Nutley

West Milford (5-2) lost its second game of the season to Nutley, 18-15, on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Jaylyn Caraballo made two touchdowns in the second quarter for Raiders (4-3) on passes from quarterback Brady King.

Highlanders quarterback Aydin Deane scored in the fourth quarter and Braden Amundson kicked an extra point.

Mark Shinasi then made a touchdown on a 30-yard interception return and Marcus Morgan scored two extra points on a pass from Deane, bringing the score to 15-12.

Jordan Small made a final touchdown for Nutley on a 73-yard pass from King to win the game.

King completed five of 11 pass attempts for a total of 184 yards.

Deane completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for a total of 84 yards.

West Milford will play Sparta (5-1) at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson fell to Hanover Park, 42-7, there Thursday, Oct. 10.

Joey Borrello made two touchdowns for Hanover Park (6-0) and Joey Tantawi, Luke Morgese, Joey Filippone and Dante Rosato each added one. Ryan Galioto kicked six extra points.

Jason Post scored the only touchdown for the Falcons (1-6) on a pass from Connor Consiglio. Jack Reed kicked the extra point.

Consiglio completed 17 of 37 pass attempts for a total of 176 yards.

Borrello completed all seven of his pass attempts for a total of 124 yards. He also rushed for 83 yards.

Jefferson will play Dover (2-5) at home at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.