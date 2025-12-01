West Milford girls’ cross country claims conference title

An attention to detail in all aspects of the sport, significant consideration of their teammates and a positive attitude all paid off for the 2025 West Milford High School girls cross country program.4

The Highlanders went 5-0 in the conference and 3-0 at home. The seniors also took first place in the Magee Invitational.

Their success didn’t occur easily. It took leadership not only from the coaching staff, but from the more experienced runners, as well.

“My three captains, Ciara Clinton, Amanda Harvey and Brenna Traverso [were outstanding leaders],’’Jones said. “They were consistently my top three runners the entire season. They are just great young leaders who care about every one of their teammates.’’

The team’s seniors were among the Highlanders’ most improved runners.

“Senior Elise Easter and senior Selma Saydam wound up earning their spots to run in the top seven at our final team race at the Groups,’’ Jones said. “I was able to put all five seniors on the line for that race,which was such an awesome way to cap their season.’’

Their achievements will be remembered proudly. The future looks to be bright for West Milford cross country as well.

“Amanda Harvey set a home course record with an 18:06 and was the Conference Champion, while Ciara Clinton was the school’s first girls’ cross country runner to qualify for the (NJSIAA) Meet of Champs in 19 years.

“Next season will definitely look different but my returners are ready to work and challenge themselves to continue to be successful,” Jones said.