West Milford High School announces Athletes of the Week

For the first full week of May, West Milford High School choose to honor two outstanding student athletes. In boys track and field, senior captain Colin Madara earned recognition as the Big North Conference Champ in the 110 high hurdles. He was part of the first place 4 x 400 team and also took second place in the conference in the 400 hurdles.

In softball, senior captain Samantha Araujo had a great week on the field. Sam earned four hits: two singles and two doubles and had five RBIs. Two of Sam’s hits were against the best pitcher in the county which helped to break the no hitter.

Congratulations Colin Madara and Samantha Araujo!