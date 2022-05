West Milford’s eighth grade Jr. Highlanders lacrosse team recently played at the Randolph “Thor Juhin” Jamboree lacrosse invitational, winning two games, losing one, and tying another, for a score of 2-1-1.

Coaches Lyle Acanfrio and Jay Lombardo helped bring the team to this tournament.

Players included Anthony Sincaglia, Austin Thurstans, Brendan Coscia, Cameron Piecuch, Cole Riley, Connor White, Dean Lombardo, Evan Melucci, Jacob Price, Jeffrey Papienuk, Mark Schinasi, Matthew Sledge, Patrick Foley, Ryan Czeczuga, Sean Hughes, Stephen Dellagicoma, Tyler Acanfrio, and William Weiss.

What helped elevate these players to tournament level was their participation in the West Milford Lax Summer Camp, which includes training for beginners and advanced players for both girls’ and boys’ teams.

The next camp runs the week of June 27 at McCormack Field, West Milford. The cost for this four-day program is $125 for advanced players and $100 for beginners. To register or learn more, contact Gary Stoll at gary.stoll@wmtps.org.