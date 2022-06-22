West Milford Junior Highlanders Gold win championship

After being defeated by West Milford Junior Highlanders Black twice during the regular season, West Milford Junior Highlanders Gold battled on Saturday, June 18, to beat Highlanders Black 8-0 to win the championship game.

Conner Thompson started the game for the Gold team. He pitched a complete game, seven innings, one hit, 13 strikeouts, and zero walks to earn the win against the Jr. Highlander’s Black. The offense was led by William Gibson and Logan Grechniv, who racked up multiple hits, as well as Patrick Trembley, Conner Thompson, and Tristan Mirrer, contributing with singles, in the victory.

Other Gold team members include Donovan Ford, James Cutler, Nicholas Triverio, Gavin Donaldson, Matthew Montena and Aaron Vinca. The team is managed by Craig Cutler, whose coaching staff consists of Kevin Mayberry and Timothy Paulison.