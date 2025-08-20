Home
West Milford. Over-40 Softball Champions
| 20 Aug 2025 | 10:56
The M&B Auto team defeated Cherry On Top, 23-22 and 21-20, on Aug. 3 to sweep the best-of-three series and take home the championship in the West Milford Men’s Over-40 Softball League. In front row, from left, are Angel Hernandez, Craig Polglaze and Brian Arata. In back row, from left, are Joe Scarpone, S. Perez, Nick Dagostino, Chris Garrick, Geoff Braden, Patrick Bagarozza, Gary Seidner and Jorge Garcia. (Photo provided)
