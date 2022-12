The West Milford Pequannock High School hockey team (WMPQ) started its season Dec. 9.

The West Milford Pipes and Drums played at the team’s opening game, when it tied with Lakeland Regional, 2-2.

On Dec. 11, WMPQ defeated Ramsey, 3-1.

Games against Tenafly and Ramapo on Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27, respectively, have been canceled.

The team is scheduled to take on Kinnelon at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in a holiday tournament at the Ice Vault in Wayne.