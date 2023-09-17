West Milford pounds High Point, 29-6

West Milford posted another win, defeating High Point, 29-6, there on Friday night, Sept. 15.

The Highlanders are tied for the lead of the American White division of the SFC. West Milford, Vernon and Lakeland each have 3-1 records.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Highlanders led during the rest of the game with the Wildcats, who scored only in the final quarter.

West Milford added 10 points in the second quarter, six in the third and 13 in the fourth.

Sophomore quarterback Aydin Deane completed 14 of 25 pass attempts for 191 yards. He also rushed for 47 yards and made one touchdown.

Sophomore Chase Tyburczy made two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards.

Sophomore Patrick Foley scored once and rushed for 38 yards.

Sophomore Braden Amundson kicked a field goal and two points after touchdowns.

On defense, senior Tyler Genardi made 11 tackles and two sacks.

West Milford earlier defeated Demarest and Nutley and lost to Passaic Valley.

The team will play at Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.