West Milford softball builds foundation for future success

With a highly capable coaching staff and a roster full of players willing to fight during every inning of every game, it was another solid season for the West Milford High School softball program.

“Several contests stand out when reflecting on this season,’’ West Milford coach Nicole Gwinnett said. “The biggest moments were our wins against Passaic Valley and DePaul. Those games showed the level our team was capable of competing at when we played together and stayed focused from start to finish. They were complete team performances and highlighted the growth we made throughout the season.

“What made these games especially meaningful was not just the final score, but the confidence, energy and teamwork our players displayed. This group learned how to compete every inning and support one another in every situation.’’

Leadership really helped the Highlanders battle through a very tough schedule.

“This season, we had several athletes emerged as strong leaders both on and off the field,’’ Gwinnett said. “Lydia Paget led by example every day with her work ethic, competitiveness and consistency. Alyssa Kral brought energy and positivity to the team while always putting the team first.

“Our senior group also played a major role in creating a positive culture within the program. They helped keep the team connected, encouraged teammates during difficult moments and showed what it means to represent the program with pride.’’

Improvements were seen on a teamwide basis throughout the spring for the Highlanders.

“The coaching staff was proud of how committed this team was to getting better every single day,’’ Gwinnett said. “The improvement we saw throughout the year is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication these athletes put into practices, games and team activities.’’

West Milford tallied 12 overall victories this year, after a five win season in 2025. They advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament as the No. 11 seed and were defeated by sixth seed Demarest this year.

“This season was about much more than wins and losses,’’ Gwinnett said. “This group showed resilience, commitment and pride every single day. They represented the West Milford Highlanders with class and worked hard to continue building something special within the program.

“The support from our parents, booster club, school community and fans played a huge role in our season. From fundraising events to Senior Day celebrations, there was a tremendous amount of support surrounding this team. Most importantly, this group proved how much can be accomplished when everyone buys into a team-first mentality.’’

There is indeed plenty of excitement surrounding the future of West Milford softball.

“There are many reasons to feel optimistic about next season,’’ Gwinnett said. “First, the culture within the program continues to grow stronger. This team truly embraced the ‘team first’ mentality all season long, and the players have created a foundation built on hard work, accountability and support for one another.

“We also have a strong returning core of players who gained valuable varsity experience this season. Many younger athletes stepped into bigger roles and showed they are ready to continue competing at a high level. The dedication shown during practices, offseason preparation and team events gives us confidence that the program is moving in the right direction.’’