West Milford Youth Soccer Fall League signups now open

If you have a kid who loves the game of soccer, or just getting outdoors with friends, then sign them up for the West Milford Youth Soccer Fall 2022 League. Registration is now open through the West Milford Township Recreation Department.

The league has five divisions, depending on your child’s age.

The Mini Strikers Division is for those born between October 1, 2016, and September 30, 2017. The kids play in a 4-x-4 format to help the young kids learn how to play the game. Practice will be held once a week on a date set by the coach. The teams will play a total of six league games. The cost is $75 and includes a uniform set that includes a jersey and socks. Games begin September 17.

The Super Strikers Division is for those born between October 1, 2014, and September 30, 2016. This league plays in a 5-x-5 format with modified rules. Again, practice is held once a week. The teams will play eight games. The fee is $90.

The Stopper Division is for kids born between October 1, 2012, and September 30, 2014. This league plays in a 7-x-7 format and is also set up to play eight league games and weekly practices. The fee is $90.

The Keeper Division is for kids born between October 1, 2008, and September 30, 2012. This league plays in an 11-x-11 format and is a cross-town league, which plays surrounding towns. However, the number of teams and league games they play is dependent upon the participation from neighboring towns. The fee for this league is also $90.

The Challenger Division is for ages 5 to 17 who have special needs. In this division, league activities focus on motor skills, fundamentals of the sport, and socialization. Children will enjoy both clinic-style instruction and competitive games.

Most games will be held on Saturday mornings and some weeknights at the Apshawa School Field. However, the schedule may change based on the availability of the coaches and teams. Practice could begin as early as August, depending on coach availability and the weather.

For more information or to sign your kid up, register online at register.communitypass.net/westmilford. You can also visit the West Milford Township’s recreation page, which can be found at westmilford.org. For additional questions, call the Recreation Department at 973-728-2860.

And if you’d like to volunteer to be a coach, email your name and contact information to recreation@westmilford.org.