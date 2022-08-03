Whether it’s golf, baseball, track or softball, West Milford students master them all

Several local student athletes continued their academic as well as athletic careers at the collegiate level. Let’s take a glance at the fine performances of some of those student athletes.

West Milford High School grad Courtney Cienki spent part of her sophomore year at Keystone College playing pitcher for their softball team. Cienki played in 22 games and started in 20 of them for Keystone. She had a .362 batting average with 17 hits, including three doubles and a home run. Cienki also scored seven runs and had eight RBIs.

The Giants posted 15 overall wins with a record of 7-5 on their home field. In the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) they went 8-8. They advanced to the CSAC Championships where they defeated Saint Elizabeth College in a contest held in Morristown, NJ. Cienki is listed as a psychology major.

Matt Lombardi, also formerly of West Milford High School, played as a sophomore on the Marywood University men’s golf team this year. Lombardi placed 11th with a round of 88 for Marywood in a tri-match held at Stone Hedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.

The Pacers had a match record of 7-4 with a mark of 3-2 on their home course. They placed second at the Atlantic East Conference Championships held at White Manor Country Club in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Lombardi is listed as a business major.

Erin Hahn, another West Milford High School alum, spent part of her college sophomore year on the roster of the Susquehanna University women’s golf squad this year. Hahn placed 20th at the Landmark Conference Championships held at Northwest Golf Course in Silver Springs, Maryland.

The Hawks were 4-2 overall in matches and 2-0 on their home course. They placed fourth at the Landmark Conference Championships. Hahn is listed as a marketing major.

West Milford High School grad Andrew Finke played on the Wilkes University men’s golf team this spring during his junior year. Finke placed second with a round of 76 at a tri-match held at Huntsville Golf Club in Lehman, Pennsylvania. The Colonels finished in fourth place at the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Men’s Golf Championships held at Huntsville Golf Club. Finke is listed as an entrepreneurship major.

Santino Manganella, a resident of West Milford who went to Don Bosco Prep, played outfielder for the Misericordia University baseball team this spring during his senior year. Manganella played in 42 games and started in 38 of them for Misericordia. He had a .277 batting average with 36 hits, including 11 doubles and a triple. Manganella also tallied 32 runs scored and had 31 RBIs.

The Cougars netted an overall record of 28-17 with a mark of 12-3 at home. In the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division they were 15-6. They competed in the MAC Freedom Championships where they defeated Steven’s Institute of Technology twice, and also lost to Steven’s and Arcadia University twice.

Teo Zemser, an alum of West Milford High School, was on the roster as a sophomore competitor in jumps for the Gettysburg College men’s track and field program this year. The Bullets placed seventh at the Centennial Conference Championships held in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.