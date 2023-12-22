Wrestling team aims to surpass last year

Last year, the West Milford High School wrestling team had 18 wins, the most in the program’s history.

The Highlanders also won their conference.

“We’d obviously like to repeat and improve even more on our record,” head coach Taylor Pevny said. “However, we’d like to win a county title and sectional title. Last year, we lost in the sectional semifinals. So, we would like to go further than that.’’

Key returning student athletes include AJ DeFede (113 pounds), Justin Burke (120 pounds), Jesse Araujo (126 pounds), Colin Menier (138 pounds), Jake Pasek (150 pounds), Nick Carbone (157 pounds), Michael VanAlstyne (165 pounds) and Spencer Ribitzki (285 pounds).

“They all had successful individual seasons last year during our record-breaking team season,’’ Pevny said.

“We always look for senior leadership year in and year out. These seniors on our team have been committed and have worked hard for us so we rely on them to show the younger wrestlers the ‘Highlander wrestling way’.

“Our seniors know what it takes to be successful in this sport in this community so we look for them to be good role models.”

Looking to earn a place in the varsity lineup are Andreas LaManna (132 pounds), Nick Triverio (132 pounds), Tyler Matthews (138 pounds), Charlie Kling (138 pounds), Daxton Keller (144 pounds), Nick Brandao (150 pounds), Owen Menier (165 pounds), Jeffrey Papeniuk (175 pounds), Edip Oruli (190 pounds) and Ryan Tartarilla (215 pounds).

The Highlanders tallied an overall record of 18-5 last year and they were 4-1 in the Big North Conference Independence Division.

This season they are competing in the Independence Division along with Lakeland, Fair Lawn, Wayne Hills, Passaic Valley and Wayne Valley.

“We would like to beat everyone in our division and repeat as conference champs,’’ Pevny said. “We have a huge roster this year with over 35 wrestlers, including two girls (Jacqueline Sloan and Maddie Hammett) who will be competing in the newly added girls wrestling events and state tournament.

“We have 12 freshmen, many new to the sport, but they have been doing very well and working hard,” he added.