Wrestling team wins division

The West Milford High School wrestling team wrapped up a very successful dual-meet portion of its season last week.

The Highlanders were seeded fourth for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and scored a 39-37 victory over fifth-seeded Westwood in the quarterfinal round Feb. 6 at High Point High School.

West Milford (18-5) then went on to wrestle top-seeded High Point in the semifinal round but came up short, bowing, 48-25. High Point went on to win the sectional title and the overall Group 2 championship as well.

While Westwood and West Milford each won seven bouts in their match, the Highlanders won six of theirs by pin fall, including Spencer Ribitzki (285 pounds), Benjamin Marchetto (113), Jesse Araujo (120), Erik Reilly (126), Colin Menier (132) and Nicholas Carbone (150).

Carbone’s win gave West Milford a 39-25 lead with two bouts remaining and clinched the victory.

West Milford trailed by just two points, 27-25, after 10 bouts, but High Point won the final four bouts, including three by fall, to seal its decision.

Ribitzki (285 pounds), Marchetto (113), Menier (132), Ryan Eckhart (138) and Jake Pasek (144) each won for the Highlanders.

On Feb. 8, West Milford completed its regular-season slate with a 43-23 decision over Wayne Hills at home. With the victory, the Highlanders improved to 4-1 and clinched the Independence Division title of the Big North Conference.

West Milford held a 31-23 lead with two bouts remaining and received pins from Ribitzki (285 pounds) and Justin Burke (103) to seal the win.

The Highlanders finished tied with Passaic Valley atop the Independence Division standings but had defeated Passaic Valley, 45-30, on Dec. 21.

Juniors Ribitzki (28-5), Marchetto (30-2) and Menier (25-3) will be three of the favorites to take home district championships this weekend.

West Milford will be competing at District 3 at Dumont High on Saturday, Feb. 18 along with Dumont, Hawthorne, Lakeland Regional, Mahwah, Newton, Pequannock, Pope John and Sparta.

The top three place-winners in each weight class then move on to the Region 2 tournament at West Milford on Feb. 24-25.

The top four place-winners there then move on to the NJSIAA state tournament March 2-4 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.