Young wrestlers win at states

Thirteen young members of the Highlanders Wrestling Club competed in the USA Wrestling NJ 2024 State Championships on March 9-10 at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

Eleven of those athletes placed in the tournament, and the team had three state champions in their respective classes: Logan Podany, Ariana Canipe and Patrick Maver.

Canipe became the first female state champion in program history.

Placing second was Ryan Comeau, and Cole Maver, Gabriella Carbone and Veronica Perry took third place.

Others placing were Colton Naccara, fourth; Taylor Keegan, fifth; McKenna Arnau, seventh; and Kyle Melillo, eighth.

Gavin DeLoughery and Vince Perry both qualified.