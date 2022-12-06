Total of 73 West Milford residents have died of COVID-19

Weekly reports from the West Milford Board of Health show that new cases of COVID-19 are being verified.

A total of 73 residents have died of the disease since the pandemic began in 2020. There are no new deaths.

There have been 5,313 residents infected with the disease since the pandemic began.

The latest report, for Nov. 21 -28, shows 14 new confirmed cases: nine females and five males. Ages ranged from a 2-year-old female to a 94-year-old male. Three people were stricken in each of the age groups of 20s, 30s and 50s. There was one person each age 63, 70 and 78.

Passaic County is providing each county resident with two COVID-19 Antigen test kits for free at its Totowa clinic from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. The county also is providing two COVID-19 test kits to Health Department employees.

The kits may be obtained from 93 Riverview Drive, Suite 250 in Totowa. They can be set aside for pickup as long as supplies last.