Volunteers needed to host high school exchange students

As international travel returns to normal, high school students from around the world eagerly await their opportunity to participate in an exchange program in the U.S. International Student Exchange (ISE), a 501c3 nonprofit organization that facilitates exchange programs for students in the U.S. and abroad. The program is currently seeking volunteers in New Jersey to host these students while they attend local high schools.

In its announcement, ISE said, “This is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in a unique experience in which they will create relationships that span the globe while making a positive impact locally and globally.”

ISE host families come from all walks of life and represent the diversity of America. ISE noted that the most crucial host family characteristic is that they are willing to treat the exchange student like a member of the family, not a guest. Beyond this, host families must be vetted by ISE, pass a background check, provide room and board, two to three meals per day, and exercise parental responsibility to ensure the student’s well-being.

ISE exchange students are 15- to 18-year-old high school students from over 40 countries around the world. They are accepted into the program based on their ability to speak English, demeanor, adaptability, and eagerness to learn about a new culture while sharing their own. The students have many sports and arts interests as well.

There are currently several students awaiting volunteer host families in New Jersey and schools are accepting ISE exchange students.

To learn more about this opportunity or submit a host family application, visit midsouth.iseusa.org, or contact Sandy Vitez, ISE’s regional manage. For more information, visit midsouth.iseusa.org, email midsouth@iseusa.org, or call 609-382-8161.