West Milford reports new death of COVID-19

One resident died of COVID-19 during the week ending Monday, Dec. 12, according to the weekly report by West Milford Township.

The death of a 93-year-old male brings the total to 74 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed for the week, bringing the total number of West Milford cases to 5,362.

The youngest person reported to be ill from the disease is a 7-month-old baby girl. Two boys, ages 3 and 4, also were reported to have the disease.

The latest report said the confirmed cases included two female in their 70s, a 98-year-old female and an 84-year-old male. All other age groups, except teenagers, had two or three confirmed cases.

The report for Nov. 21 -28 showed 14 new confirmed cases: nine females and five males. Ages ranged from a 2-year-old female to a 94-year-old male. Three people were stricken in each of the age groups of 20s, 30s and 50s. There was one person each age 63, 70 and 78.

Passaic County is providing each county resident with two COVID-19 Antigen test kits for free at its Totowa clinic from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays. The county also is providing two COVID-19 test kits to Health Department employees.

The kits may be obtained from 93 Riverview Drive, Suite 250 in Totowa. They can be set aside for pickup as long as supplies last.