Looking back: Community Fire Company

Originally known as Community Fire Company Number 1 Inc. of Newfoundland and Oak Ridge N.J., the volunteer fire company with headquarters on Allison Avenue, off Route 23, is now part of the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department.

Officially known as Company 2, it is one of six fire companies organized many years ago.

Members of the Lakeland Region Recreational Association suggested starting a fire company in 1945. Some of the founding members were James Norman, Richard Bolton, Earl Jennings, John Jennings, Fred Jennings, Lou Jennings, Herb Jennings, Henry Meyers, Stanley Davenport, Albert Moody, John McCormack, Al Meyers, John Mackey and Fred Hopper.

Residents were invited to an open meeting at Newfoundland Town Hall, located on Route 23 before the highway was dualized, to say how they felt about organizing and supporting a fire company. An official meeting notice was published in the Butler Argus.

At the meeting, it was decided not only to form a fire company but to build a building large enough to serve as a location for community recreational activities. A subscription drive started, with outdoor movie shows as the main way to raise the needed money.

Attorney Louis Wallisch, along with Macopin Volunteer Fire Company members Harry Fox and George Predmore, helped organize the new fire company. James Norman was the first president. Trustees along with him were Forest Mackey, Harry Houghtaling, Coursen Edsall, Jay Slater, Wilbur Fredericks and Peter Klamuts.

Charles Steller knew of a 1,000 GPM American LaFrance pumper that was to be auctioned off in Union City. The local fire company went after it and was the successful bidder.

Steller drove the truck to its new home in Newfoundland with help of Art Post’s wrecker. The truck was housed in William Stickle’s garage, which later became Henry Meyer’s garage.

After doing a little work to improve the vehicle, they had a firetruck. The fire company then acquired property from the Allison Estate to build a firehouse with a long driveway off Route 23.

The first company officers elected June 11, 1946, were president James Young, vice president George Campbell, secretary Stanley Davenport, financial secretary Donald Winters and treasurer Gus Bigelow.

John McCormack was the first chief. Others elected officers were first assistant chief Robert Cole, second assistant chief Foster Cole, Capt. Fred Muntz, Lt. Crawford Card, engineer Frank Hopper, first assistant engineer Henry Meyers, second assistant engineer George Ryerson, and trustees LeRoy Tice, Fred Jennings, Elliot Brown, Albert Moody, Stanley Davenport, Peter Klapmuts and James Norman.

A ladies auxiliary was formed with Marion Davenport elected as first president.

The fire company also organized an ambulance corps in April 1947. That August, the company bought its second firetruck: a 1943 Ford crash truck purchased from the War Assets Administration for $900.

During the next summer, a children’s marching band was organized under McCormack’s guidance. Children from throughout the township were invited to join, and a musical group to march in area parades was formed.

Shirley Tice Rinesmith Mazalewski and Evelyn (Lynn) Post were the majorettes. The children in the band were a stunning group in red and white uniforms.

The first shovel of soil for the Community Fire House was turned over on March 21, 1949. L.G. Kitchell excavated the area for the building. A 100-foot well was drilled, producing 10 gallons of water per minute.

By October 1949, the lower level of the building was completed, and the firetrucks and equipment were housed there. By 1950, with an upper floor added to the building, an enclosed recreation room was 95 percent completed.

On July 12, 1949, the company’s third truck was purchased for $500. It was a USA 750 GPM pumper from Camp Shanks, N.Y., that arrived with a frozen motor. Necessary work to get the truck ready for service was done by the firefighters.

A 12-member junior fire company was formed in 1950, another activity for children made possible through McCormack’s efforts. LeRoy Tice Jr. was the fire chief in charge of the young group.

In 1951, the township governing board designated the firehouse as location for the First District voter polling place. The building was also the scene for fundraising events, including minstrel shows, card parties, square and round dancing, and other community events including costumed Halloween parties.

In 1953, a fourth used firetruck was purchased for $1,200. It was a 2,200 Autocar Tank Truck. The cost to repair its cracked block was $450.

The first new firetruck was a 750-gallon Ford Pumper from New Jersey Fire Equipment Co. in Dunellen at a cost of $15,000.

Joining other greater Butler-area fire companies, the firefighters from Newfoundland and Oak Ridge spent 30 pumping hours at the massive 1956 Pequannock Rubber Co. fire in Butler.

In 1966, the firefighters saved the main Essex Lumber Co. building on Route 23. It was less that 300 feet from a barn that burned down.

Fire sirens in various sections served by the fire company were installed in 1957.

The annual country fair held at the Newfoundland Fairgrounds at the corner of Route 23 and Green Pond Road was a main fundraiser to support the volunteer fire company for many years. Winners of various contests, including for raising the best vegetables, flowers, baked goods and handcrafts, received ribbons. There was also a baby parade with decorated floats and entertainment that included professional high-wire entertainers.

McCormack donated his 1949 Lincoln four-door sedan to serve as the company’s first fire chief’s car. It was painted white along with the 1943 crash truck.

In 1959, plans were under way to enlarge the firehouse to provide a kitchen and space to store another firetruck if necessary. The company started doing radio communications between trucks with purchased two new pieces of equipment.

After 18 years of faithful service, McCormack died April 7, 1963. He lay in state in McCormack Fire Hall, with firefighters standing by him as a 24-hour honor guard. The new Ford Pumper, which he was so proud of, carried him to his final resting place in a North Arlington cemetery.

A scholarship fund in his name was established at West Milford High School. The high school was relatively new, and the athletic field was not finished. Plans were made to dedicate the field in the late fire chief’s name.

According to the company history, contributions were solicited and finally the field, an electronic score board, bronze plaque and flagpole were dedicated on Oct. 5, 1963. There was final acceptance of the scoreboard, when it was completed in September 1969.

The chief’s car donated by McCormack eventually wore out. When word came that the Rahway Ambulance Corps had a car for sale, the ladies auxiliary paid $800 to buy it for their chief.

A new 1,600-gallon truck with a Ford chassis was purchased in 1963 from Condit Motors in Newton. The tank with a 750 GPM mount pump and equipment for it were purchased from H.H. Tank Co. in Union City.