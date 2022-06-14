A plea to the exhausted majority and for our democracy

My plea is simple; please consistently vote, and vote for those who will protect our democracy.

Our country is becoming increasingly divided. There are those among us, including those in positions of leadership, who are willing to demonize anyone with whom they disagree and ignore facts. However, I believe, and hope my belief is not misplaced, that the majority of us, those termed the exhausted majority by Jonathan Haidt in his piece in the “Atlantic,” are not reflected by a vocal and wrong minority.

There is much to be done. If we stop the senseless bickering, lying, demonizing, culture wars, and cancel culture, we can turn our attention to legitimate issues and associated debate. A country dedicated to democracy could address inflation; immigration reform; global warming; protection of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid; the right to vote; and many other issues.

So, regardless of whether you are Republican, Democratic, or Independent, please vote. Start planning your vote now. And, make your voting selections based on facts and truth, and not on divisive dogma from those that may be bigoted, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, ultra-nationalist, or otherwise interested in their own power above the best interests of the country and their oath to the Constitution.

Our country depends on your vote if we are to follow the direction of this country’s founders and work toward an ever more perfect union.

Gary DiPippo

Wantage