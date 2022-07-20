Candid nature moments captured

Photographer Michael O’Rourke of West Milford continues to roam the countryside with his high- tech cameras. Sometimes he sits in a spot for hours waiting for an animal to make the move that he wants to photograph. Recently he waited so long that he became very hungry. He didn’t want to go for food because he might miss the shot he was waiting for. The problem was solved when he ordered pizza and had it delivered to where he was waiting. He shares some of his latest animal shots with readers of the West Milford Messenger.