Editor’s note on political letters

As we draw closer to Election Day, it is important to keep in mind this newspaper’s long-standing policy regarding letters to the editor about political candidates: In the last two weeks before Election Day, we will print only letters that support candidates, not criticize them.

The reason is fairness. A candidate who is criticized would not have an opportunity to respond.

Also keep in mind that your letters, be they be about a local race, an issue involving your town or neighborhood, or to recognize someone’s service to the community, are important to civic life. And they are among the most important features that a community newspaper can have.