‘Exceptions’ to abortion laws are a mirage

The overturning of Roe vs. Wade has opened the floodgates for state laws that are causing irreparable pain, suffering and harm to women.

Brittany Watts in Ohio and Kate Cox in Texas are the faces of these cruel laws. Brittany was hauled into court after a stillbirth, and Kate battled the system for a life-saving abortion only to be denied at every step.

These aren’t just isolated cases; they’re a window into a world where women’s health is on the line, and Republican promises about health exceptions are nothing but hot air.

It’s time to call it like it is: These laws aren’t just failing women; they’re pushing us back to the dark ages.

On the campaign trail, Republicans like Donald Trump will try to appear moderate by talking about the “exceptions,” but the “exceptions” are a mirage.

How ironic that the party that is constantly touting individual freedom and railed against the government mandating masks is perfectly content with having the government interfering with a woman’s health-care decisions.

The party that claims to be the “Right to Life” party doesn’t care about women’s lives, only their own power to control women’s lives and allowing anyone to buy a gun without background checks.

Trump has also threatened to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act just as he did when he was president, with nothing to replace it, stripping away health care from millions of people.

This is a direct attack on the health and safety of people and would have a devastating impact on the economy.

If you care about keeping our communities safe with common-sense gun laws, having access to affordable health care, allowing women to make their own health-care decisions, please vote for Democrats.

This isn’t just politics; it’s a fight for our rights, our health and our lives.

Laura Slott

Hewitt