Halloween pet safety tips

The scariest night of the year is almost here – followed by an evening of sweet treats. From your pet’s perspective, the endless doorbell ringing and chattering children might be spooky. The following are suggested tips to keep your pet safe and comfortable.

No Human Treats: Chocolate, wrapped candy, artificial sweeteners are toxic to your pet. Please remind children not to share their booty with their beloved pet. The treats should be stored in a place not accessible to your pets.

Protect your Pet from Pranks: Do not leave pets outside unattended. Cruel pranksters or children inspired by costumes may torment pets – especially black cats. Children running from house to house may also inadvertently drop candy which can be gobbled up by a chow hound in a flash.

Pumpkins: Pumpkins and other Halloween plants are not toxic but if consumed can upset your pet’s stomach. Candle lit jack-o’-lanterns are fire hazards which can singe your pet’s fur. Curious cats or rambunctious dogs may knock over your pumpkin.

Halloween Costumes: Some cats and dogs don’t mind dressing in costume but make sure that clothes are comfortable and fire retardant. Pets should be able to move freely and breathe easily.

Secure Pets: Cats and dogs can frighten children – and children can frighten cats and dogs. Additionally, with the front door opening frequently, pets may dart outside. It is best to keep your pets comfortably secured in the back of the house with background noise like a radio or television.

Pet ID: Make sure your pet is wearing an ID collar. Additionally, we strongly recommend each pet be Microchipped since pets can slip out of collars. Microchips are irrefutable proof of ownership and increase the odds of your pet being returned to you.

Wires and Cords: Decorative lighting and cords pose a risk of electric shock if wires are chewed. Please keep wires out of pets reach.

Home Alone: If you will not be home on the days surrounding the holiday, please make sure your pets are secured safely and comfortably in the back of the house with background noise such as a radio or television.

Carol Louer

Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital