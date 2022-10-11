In support of Goodsir, Conlon

We can all agree on the incredible importance of the November 8th election. Now more than ever we need to come together as a community and focus on the issues that lay in the hearts of all Highlanders. I am proud to put my unwavering support behind Kevin Goodsir and Matt Conlon. Goodsir and Conlon are the only choice to keep West Milford moving on the successful path we as a township are currently traveling.

Kevin and Matt are both life-long residents and active volunteers in West Milford Township. Goodsir has been instrumental in his time on the council in delivering a zero percent tax increase three years in a row, and was the driving force in creating the West Milford C.E.R.T team. Conlon has sat and chaired many committee’s and dedicated countless hours to West Milford’s youth organizations. His business acumen coupled with his extensive political experience will make Matt an undeniable asset to the sitting council.

As a former councilperson, I understand the importance of working together to meet the needs of the residents of West Milford. Kevin and Matt possess the perfect balance to aid our already flourishing council. Please join me in re-electing council president Kevin Goodsir and electing Matt Conlon to the West Milford Township Council.

Tricia Gerst

Former West Milford council woman