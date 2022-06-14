Notice how we hear about school shootings, where children and teachers die, but we never hear of someone breaking into a prison to shoot criminals on death row. We never hear of anyone shooting the terrorists held in the prison at Guantanamo Bay. No one shoots JoAnne Chesimard, who murdered a New Jersey State Trooper. No one shoots Tex Watson, who murdered seven people for Charles Manson.

The innocent suffer, not the guilty. It’s a bad world, it’s a sad world, it’s a mad world.

Dave Salmon

Sparta