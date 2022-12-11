Jan. 13 is deadline for GOP candidate letters

This letter shall serve to formally announce the deadline for interested Republicans to submit letters of interest to seek a mayoral or town council seat on the ballot for 2023.

According to the bylaws of the West Milford Regular Republican Municipal County Committee, all interested potential candidates are required to submit a written request to the municipal chair of the Republican Party containing a resume by a date established by the chair.

In accordance with the bylaws, the deadline for the 2023 candidate letters of interest is Friday, Jan. 13.

All letters of interest must include the name, home address, phone number and email address of the potential candidate for voter-registration verification and contacting interested parties.

Letter of interest or questions regarding the candidate selection process may be sent to Michael Hensley via electronic mail at Mike.Hensley@CBMoves.com

We encourage all interested Republicans to consider taking on a leadership role within our community and look forward to keeping the public informed as we go through our party’s candidate selection process.

Michael Hensley

Chairman, West Milford Regular Republican Municipal County Committee