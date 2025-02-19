Join us at meeting on ways to improve municipal government

Almost one year ago, the West Milford Township Council approved legislation to “hire” Mayor (Michele) Dale as a deputy administrator at a salary of $130,000 plus benefits (pension, medical, dental, etc.).

In January 2025, the town council did away with the ruse and we, the taxpayers, now have a mayor being paid up to $130,000 plus benefits. This is in a town of 24,000 residents.

A group of concerned residents and former elected officials have been meeting over the past year and have come up with some ideas to improve municipal government and better serve the citizens of this township.

Please join us at the library on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in the second-floor meeting rooms. We are seeking input from the public on how to move forward to ensure that all areas of the township have at least one elected official representing them.

We also want to discuss the pros and cons of having nonpartisan municipal elections.

We look forward to seeing you and hearing from you.

Glenn Wenzel

Robert Nolan

West Milford

Editor’s note: Wenzel is a former mayor and Nolan is a former councilman.