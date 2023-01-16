Letter about Covid vaccines not as compelling after some research

Before reading the letter to the editor titled “Data tie COVID cases, deaths to vaccinations” in the Jan. 13 issue, I had thought the debate about Covid vaccine safety had been thoroughly explored and settled.

Apparently, the debate goes on.

The writers presented a somewhat compelling summary of data from multiple sources that seemed to suggest the vaccines should be avoided due to the risks.

However, when I researched the sources mentioned in the letter, that was not the case at all.

For example, according to the website ourworldindata.org, “To bring this pandemic to an end, a large share of the world needs to be immune to the virus. The safest way to achieve this is with a vaccine.”

Another mentioned source, Harvard Pilgrim Health, had a similar recommendation: “These vaccines are safe. Just like with any vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine side effects can occur as your body starts to build protection and can include swelling or pain at the site of the shot, fevers, chills, tiredness, nausea or headaches.

“Very rarely (about four times in one million injections) someone has a severe reaction to the vaccine. Out of caution for this, you may be asked to stay at the vaccination site for 15 to 30 minutes after your vaccine to be monitored. Any reaction can be easily treated by on-site health care providers.”

I currently take several prescription medications, all of which come with some risk. However, as the package inserts that come with those drugs state, my doctor has deemed the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. I believe the same can be said of the Covid vaccines.

Since I am no expert in the field of epidemiology, I rely on the expertise of others who are.

And while I’m sure that the letter writers are both highly skilled in their fields of study (philosophy and radiochemistry), I’ll continue following the advice of medical experts and other respected research institutions.

Chris Gluchoski

West Milford