Make Earth Day every day

To the editor:

Let us celebrate Earth Day, April 22, all year long. Besides recycling newspapers, magazines, glass, plastics, old medicines, paints and cleaning materials, there are other actions you can take which will also contribute to a cleaner environment.

Leave your car at home. For local trips in the neighborhood, walk or ride a bike. As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, for longer travels, consider many public transportation alternatives already available. Depending upon where you live, New Jersey Transit, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North Rail Road, NYC Transit bus and subway, Port Authority Trans Hudson (PATH) subway, NY Waterways and other transportation providers may offer various options, such as local and express bus, ferry, jitney, light rail, subway and commuter rail services. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars including grants from the Federal Transit Administration. They use less fuel and move far more people than cars.

Many employers offer transit checks to help subsidize a portion of the costs. Utilize your investments and reap the benefits. You’ll be supporting a cleaner environment and be less stressed upon arrival at your final destination.

Many employers allow employees to telecommute and work from home full and part time. Others use alternative work schedules, which afford staff the ability to avoid rush hour gridlock. This saves travel time and can improve mileage per gallon. You could join a car or van pool to share the costs of commuting.

Use a hand powered lawn mower instead of a gasoline or electric one. Rake your leaves instead of using gasoline powered leaf blowers. The amount of pollution created by gasoline powered lawn mowers or leaf blowers will surprise you. A cleaner environment starts with everyone.

Sincerely,

Larry Penner

(Larry Penner is a transportation advocate, historian and writer who previously worked for the Federal Transit Administration NY Region 2. This included the development, review, approval and oversight for grants supporting billions in capital projects and programs on behalf of the New Jersey Transit, MTA, NYC Transit, LIRR & Metro North Rail Roads and 30 other New York & New Jersey transit operators).