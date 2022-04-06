National Day of Prayer persists on May 5

To the editor:

On Thursday, May 5th the churches of West Milford Township will come together for the National Day of Prayer at 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford. This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us.” Two events are scheduled which include prayer at Veteran’s Park at 12:00 noon followed by a prayer and worship service at 7:00 p.m. by the 9/11 Memorial next to the West Milford Town Hall. The evening event will include music featuring vocalists and musicians from our community.

Created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Truman, the National Day of Prayer observance has since been annually recognized by all our nation’s presidents, calling upon the citizens of our country to pray. According to Amy Parks at the National Day of Prayer, “the significance (of this) for us as a nation is that it enables us to recall and teach the way in which our founders sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical challenges and decisions. It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.” Notably, New Jersey was the first state in the union to recognize by law the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

The West Milford gatherings are great opportunities for the entire family, regardless of denomination, to come out and pray for our community and our nation. Carpooling is strongly encouraged, and it is suggested that you bring a chair to the evening event. In case of rain please contact the National Day of Prayer website @ www.nationaldayofprayer.org or SherriP@awakenj.com.

Sincerely,

Patricia Wenzel

On behalf of the

West Milford National Day of Prayer Task Force