Printing names in police blotter is disgraceful

Each of the “incidents” represents an arrest, not a conviction.

To plaster innocent people’s names across your pages, for only having been accused, is disgusting! It can only result in finger pointing and gossip.

And the “accused” never regain their dignity, once their friendly local news outlet takes it from them.

You could easily accomplish the implied goal of raising awareness, without smearing the individuals involved before they have had their day.

You should be ashamed of yourselves.

No, I have never been arrested.

Larry Collins

West Milford