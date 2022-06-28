School shootings

Most of the opinions that have been offered by the general public or those in the media on how to make schools secure against shootings, all suggest hiring security personnel. This alone is not the answer. A security officer is only aware of what is happening in their immediate surroundings; unaware of what could be transpiring elsewhere in the building or on the grounds. Once an officer is summoned and responds, many lives could have been lost.

A YouTube search of “Las Vegas casino security” offers two videos of how casinos use cameras on the exterior and the interior to provide security for the entire building, from one room with multiple video screens. Being able to intercept a possible threat while the individual is still out doors removes the element of surprise to those in the school, allows time to go into lock down and to notify surrounding law enforcement before the possible threat is near the building. Having an external and internal PA system independent of each other can let a suspect know they’re under surveillance. Should a shooter breach the school, the video cameras can track their every move; letting law enforcement know the whereabouts of the shooter in the school.

Tris Tristram

Newton