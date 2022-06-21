School shootings: weapons of mass destruction

We proud Americans, and rightly proud, have thrown up our hands and surrendered to the NRA and automatic weapons owners. It is vital we put these mass shooters out of business. Without automatic weapons the notoriety, which is a part of the motive most times, would not exist.

The purpose for that automatic military type weapon, is that it makes “very powerful” and it feeds his masculine facade, his “I’m a big bad dude; I can do whatever I want. Just look at this big bad gun I have.” Without these automatic weapons how many victims do you think a single gunman could take out? I’m pretty sure it would be a small fraction of the numbers of victims we have seen.

We must make these guns illegal to be owned by private citizens. I’ve heard all your reasons for needing them. Maybe we ought to find out the number of incidents the citizenry has been party to. If people, unbalanced or somehow impaired, could not get their hands on these “weapons of mass destruction,” so easily, this problem would start winding down and we could have confidence in our students’ and teachers’ safety without armed officers.

The government of Canada announced just such a law and a buy-back of the weapons recently. Most First World countries do not allow these weapons to be available to the public.

Now, the sheriff of our county wants to put an armed security officer in every school in the county.

This officer would, I suppose, be responsible for the entire school and every entrance and exit. How? Will he be equipped with a weapon similar to the shooters’? Will parents be comfortable with that? What protection is this single officer able to provide other than to call for reinforcements, whose arrival time would have allowed the slaughter of many?

End the madness: Make the availability of possessing these weapons limited to the people paid and trained to protect us.

Suzanne Baldini

Sparta