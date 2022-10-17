Support a change in leadership

In 2002 a Republican-led referendum led to a change in government from a non-partisan ward system to a partisan form of government. The Township of West Milford is very Republican. There hasn’t been one town council member that’s been a Democrat since 2011. So I find it actually funny to see signs around town stating “Had Enough Vote Republican” when the town is being run by a 100% Republican town council. It’s really difficult to get someone with the letter D next to their name elected in West Milford because most Republican voters vote party line. Honestly many Democrats vote party line as well. That’s why local politics should be non-partisan, so that voters can vote for the best candidates instead of being ruled by partisan politics. As a 45-year resident of West Milford I remember the previous ward system. In a township of over 80 square miles it was great having a councilperson representing my specific section of the township. I have had enough and am tired of having representatives of one party who are not necessarily the best candidates to run our township. Partisanship also tends to pit neighbors against each other. So if you really have had enough like me, look to the two brave, smart and creative candidates for town council — Karen Phelan and Melissa Brown Blaeuer. Yes they are Democrats but that’s how the current system works in a two-party partisan system. They want to start a petition to restore a nonpartisan ward system of government. They also want to bring transparency back to the council. During the peak of COVID, unlike other townships, the council refused to use live Zoom during their council meetings. They used an antiquated call-in system in which one could hardly hear who was speaking or what they were saying. As two independent business women, Karen and Melissa will encourage the use of modern technology to allow constituents to easily access their council members and council meetings and motivate West Milford residents and businesses to fully participate in our local government and economy. They want to unite the community to solve real problems. They have a great extensive platform which addresses the real concerns of residents and businesses in town and can be seen on the website westmilorddemocrats.org. They have worked on the Economic Development Commission and support the implementation of the West Milford Sustainable Economic Development Plan to promote long-term prosperity. The town council does not control what happens to the global economy with inflations and recessions. They cannot control what happens at the federal, state or county level. They do not control local school budgets or what is taught in schools. A good town council will work to protect the quality of life economically, ecologically and socially for everyone in the community. They will petition federal and state and county officials if need be on the behalf of the township as well as obtain grants. So if you want the best to help run our local government please consider voting for Karen and Melissa on row A. Go to vote.org to make sure that you are registered.

Renee B. Allessio

West Milford