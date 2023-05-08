Thanks to all who helped with West Milford Beautification Day

We would like to thank the hundreds of volunteers who participated in this year’s annual West Milford Beautiﬁcation Day, Roadside Litter Cleanup on Saturday, April 22.

Also, a special thank you to the members of the Beautification Committee, without whom this event would not be possible.

Beautification Day volunteers cleared a winter’s worth of debris from our township’s roadsides, walking along roads, through parks, ditches and woods, and some battling creeks and brooks.

Volunteers collected more than 540 bags of garbage and 250 bags of recycling along with more than 2.5 tons of metal and 1.5 tons of construction debris.

We are grateful for all of our volunteers who joined us this year and to our sponsor, New Jersey Clean Communities, for their support.

We would also like to thank the local businesses that donated prizes and gift certificates; Dairy Queen, Flags Etc., Jessie’s Kettle, Jimmy the Barbers, Jimmy Gees, Grass Hopper, Three Roads Deli, Eden Farms, Mario’s Deli, Sit and Chat Diner, Battinelli’s Garden Center, Eden Farms, Cosmos, DeMarco’s Pizza, JAE Power and Dairy Queen of Newfoundland and to Inserra ShopRite for recruiting volunteers and providing gift cards for the food and snacks to fuel the volunteers at our picnic.

Our thanks, also, to the West Milford Elks for the hot dogs, volunteers and gift certiﬁcates.

This event is successful each year because of the ongoing support of our outstanding volunteers, local businesses and our community organizations.

You, too, can help - all year long - by keeping the roadsides litter-free.

Please dispose of garbage and recycling in approved containers.

We hope to see you “on the road” for our Autumn Pride, Roadside Litter Cleanup, in September. Start getting the word out to local groups, friends and family, co-workers and neighbors.

These annual cleanups are making a difference for the better.

Our thanks again to all who participated in the 2023 Beautiﬁcation Day Roadside Litter Cleanup this year. The roads look great!

Keep West Milford Clean & Green, Stop Litter.

David Stires

West Milford solid waste and recycling coordinator