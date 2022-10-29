Time for a change in leadership

Is this your vision for West Milford? A 19,000-horsepower compressor station that will pump more fracked gas through a 50-year-old pipeline with all the gas going to New York, and all the possible negative environmental consequences remaining in West Milford.

When you voted to legalize marijuana, did you also vote to make West Milford the marijuana capital of North Jersey? According to the current town council you did. Be careful what you wish for.

Wouldn’t it be nice to use technology to make council meetings more accessible to the public? Why can’t the council meetings be livestreamed with the public able to see and participate without having to drive to town hall. Other municipalities do this.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have council members with a vision for what the town can become, instead of negativity and business as usual?

I encourage you to vote for new leadership-vote for Melissa Brown-Blauer and Karen Phelan for town council.

Robert Nolan

West Milford